SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking for a job? There’s a job fair taking place later this week in Sunrise.

The Job News South Florida Job Fair is set to take place Friday at the Amerant Bank Arena.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m., with admission and parking both free of charge.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with hiring managers and potentially even participate in on-the-spot interviews.

More than 50 employers and organizations with hundreds of available jobs will be in attendance, including:

Miami Dolphins

Florida Panthers/Amerant Bank Arena

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Boca Raton Police Services

U.S. Army

Florida Department of Corrections

Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation

Teleperformance

Life Alert

New York Life

Jiffy Lube

CSL Plasma

Those who wish to attend can pre-register for free here.

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