FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested after deputies said she left a dog tied to a backyard fence without food, water or shelter for days before the animal was found dead.

According to an arrest affidavit, 31-year-old Raynanda Herring left a mixed-breed boxer named Pablo tied to a fence at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest Eighth Place.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Herring went to the home on Oct. 18 and discovered the dog had urinated and defecated inside the residence.

Investigators said Herring removed the dog from the home and attached a 6-foot leash to its collar before securing the other end to a backyard fence.

According to the affidavit, the dog was left without food, water or shelter and was unable to move more than a foot because of the leash’s position.

Herring told deputies she returned to the home around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the dog was still alive, but left it tied to the fence without providing food or water.

Investigators said Herring contacted deputies, who advised her to reach out to animal control, but she never did.

Later that evening, the dog was found dead.

According to the affidavit, Herring’s actions resulted in “the cruel death, or excessive or repeated infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering.”

Herring was arrested Wednesday and charged with causing the cruel death, pain and suffering of an animal, as well as failing to provide sufficient food and water to a confined animal.

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