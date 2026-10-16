FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials are celebrating their newly updated water system.

City officials unveiled the Prospect Lake Clean Water Center on Thursday morning.

Built under a public-private partnership, the nearly $700 million plant replaces a 1950s-era facility that has served the city for over seven decades.

Officials say the major milestone invests in a new modern, resilient water system and in the future of drinking water for Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities.

During the transition to the new system, officials say customers may notice a difference in the water color and taste.

Local leaders promise that this upgrade will make the city’s yellow-tinted water a thing of the past.

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