FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place at the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said that after arriving at the scene, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to the hospital by Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews, where he was then pronounced deceased.

The incident is now under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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