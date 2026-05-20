FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police issued words of warning against those looking to participate in street takeovers this Memorial Day weekend.

During a news conference on Wednesday, officials announced their Zero Tolerance initiatives for reckless ATV, motorcycles and e-bikes riders in the area.

Several law enforcement agencies said they would increase and enhance police presence and target those recklessly riding.

“These dangerous gatherings are not harmless… they are not harmless entertainment, they put residents, visitors, families, and pedestrians, as well as other motorists at risk,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Officials said the initiative will be implemented during the holiday weekend.

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