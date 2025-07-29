FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have released new surveillance, 911 calls and still pictures hoping to find more clues on three people, they believe, are responsible for a rooftop shooting that injured three teens.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on June 22 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the parking garage located at 200 Las Olas Circle in Fort Lauderdale. Richard Thompson, 19, was one of three adult teens that was injured and transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Celeste Thompson, Richard’s mother, said her son was throwing a party on the parking garage’s rooftop.

“It was a celebration; it was a couple of friends coming back from the beach area and they park at the top,” said Celeste.

She said Richard studies finance in college and is a kind person.

“He’s an awesome kid. He wants everyone to be happy when he’s there, he’s a ‘yes, ma’am, no ma’am, open the door’ type of child,” said Celeste said.

Cellphone video showed the group gathered on the top floor of the parking garage.

“Just hanging out and doing what teenagers do, by their car and just hanging out and music and dancing,” said Celeste.

Celeste is searching for answers on why her son and two others were robbed and shot.

Authorities say three suspects approached the group, with two wearing masks and the third wearing a white tank top, and started shooting.

Audio from a 911 call details the moments of frenzy as several people ran for their cars.

“Just like gunshots and a bunch of girls screaming, gunshots and a car streets away,” a 911 caller said.

“How many gunshots did you hear?” the emergency operator asked.

“A lot,” the caller said.

As the partygoers jumped into their cars and sped away from the gunshots, the three subjects are seen getting into a black sedan.

Celeste said her son, who underwent multiple surgeries and is now recovering at home, is still struggling with his injuries.

“The bullet hit every organ inside of his body,” she said.

She also hopes someone out there comes forward.

“It may be me this month, but it may be you next month. Stop hiding these children, please,” she said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

