FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after, she says, her son and his friends were ambushed by masked men during a send-off party in Fort Lauderdale.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Celeste Thompson said her 19-year-old son, Richard Murray, is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning on the roof of a parking garage.

“He was shot,” said Thompson. “He was shot dancing, he was shot dancing.”

She said her son was throwing a going-away rooftop party in the area of the 200 block of Las Olas Circle and relaxing with friends when they were robbed and fired upon.

“Just hanging out, doing what teenagers do by their car, just hanging out music and dancing,” said Thompson.

Thompson said her son has gone through two surgeries and may need more.

“What is up with the guns?” said Thompson. “Because once it goes off, you can’t bring that bullet back.”

Three people were reportedly shot by the masked men. Murray was shot in the leg but the bullet traveled upward and damaged his stomach.

She said her son is a good kid, and a student at Florida Atlantic University studying finance.

“He’s an awesome kid,” said Thompson. “He wants everyone to be happy. When he’s there, he’s a ‘Yes ma’am, no ma’am,’ open the door type child.”

But now her beloved son is fighting for his life and the mother wants someone to come forward with information.

“Somebody has to know because this is the first thing they do when they go anywhere, they pick up their phone, they’re video taping, they’re doing whatever,” said Thompson. “Someone knows something.”

Police have not identified the subjects or the other victims as an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Murray, click here if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.