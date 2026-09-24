FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials were joined by local hospital officials to celebrate the newest addition to the city’s fire rescue fleet.

The new Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue ambulance was unveiled in a traditional “push-in” ceremony at Fire Station 2 on Northwest Second Street, Thursday.

The latest addition to the fleet is a collaboration between FLFR and Broward Health to expand public health and community outreach efforts.

Officials say the ambulance will operate at the basic life support level and serve as a visible representation of the ongoing partnership across the city.

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