FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fatal accident in Fort Lauderdale after a freight train hit and killed a pedestrian Friday morning near North Andrews Avenue and North Flagler Drive.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene and the Florida East Coast Railway train is stopped on the tracks.

7Skyforce captured a yellow tarp underneath one of the cargo carriers.

7Skyforce also showed several road closures going both directions along the FEC tracks as result of the investigation, including at Northeast Seventh Street, Northeast Sixth Street, Flagler Drive, East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 13th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police advised motorists to go south on Broward Boulevard and north on Oakland Park Boulevard as alternative routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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