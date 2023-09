FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crew member is recovering after getting his foot stuck in a yacht.

It happened near Southeast 16th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim’s foot was wedged between the vessel and swim platform. Firefighters used airbags to make space and get his foot out.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

