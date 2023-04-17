FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank is providing some much-needed supplies and food to residents affected by last week’s historic flooding.

7News cameras on Sunday morning captured tables filled with supplies in the parking lot of Big Lots along State Road 84.

Residents of the Riverland and Edgewood neighborhoods expressed their gratitude, as they continue to focus on recovering.

“We were stranded there for like four days, couldn’t get out of there, everything is flooded. All the cars are flooded. We’re still trying to dry stuff out,” said resident Paula Knight, “It’s just a relief for the sun, to see the sun out today.”

“I think it’s just a great blessing that we’re able to help the community, and we’re able to get the diapers that are needed,” said Brittany Wolfe, director of the Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank, “and we thank our sponsors and the news for being out here to showcase what we’re doing today and just helping as many people as we can.”

The Diaper Bank handed out everything from toiletries to pet food and cleaning products.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.