FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A makeover project in downtown Fort Lauderdale got the thumbs up from city officials.

Commissioners voted Tuesday night to remove the city’s iconic black olive trees located along Las Olas Boulevard. They said many of those trees are old and their roots are unhealthy.

The trees’ removal will make way for a dramatic redesign of Las Olas. It will include new, larger canopy trees to provide shade over wider sidewalks for pedestrians and outdoor cafés.

