FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 162 seemed to have come down without its nose gear, but the pilot was able to land safely at around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were on the scene with one of their foam trucks.

Officials said neither of the two people on board the aircraft were injured. They were seen stepping out of the plane shortly after landing.

Just a little west of the crash site, a vehicle was scene picking up debris, including what is believed to be the front tire.

The FAA is investigating this landing.

The airport’s Runway 9, is closed off to traffic as the investigation proceeds.

A tow company was called to remove the aircraft and get back to regular operations.

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