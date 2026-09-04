CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school resource officer has been relieved of duty after being accused of creepy behavior.

An investigation by the Coral Springs Police Department determined Raymond Kerner exhibited inappropriate behavior and conversations toward several women.

The alleged incidents occurred while Kerner worked at J.P. Taravella High School, according to investigators.

It’s unclear if Kerner has been charged in the case.

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