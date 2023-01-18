FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board is set to swear in a new board member.

Daniel P. Foganholi will be sworn into office as the newest school board member for District 1, Wednesday.

He will be replacing Rodney Velez, who was elected to represent the district but was disqualified after records showed he had a previous felony conviction back in 1995.

Foganholi was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis before in the spring of 2022 and was sworn in to replace Rosalind Osgood on May 8, 2022.

Osgood stepped down to run for the Florida Senate.

Today marked the second instance Foganholi has been assigned to the school board by the governor.

On another note, the Broward County School Board will also be looking into searching for a new superintendent.

Last year, the school board fired Dr. Vickie Cartwright from her position, but they reconsidered and gave her 90 days to come up with a plan to better the committee.

On Jan. 24, Cartwright will present her action plan to the school board.

If the members decide to fire her, they do have six applicants awaiting their final decision.

