FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has rescinded the firing of their superintendent.

On Tuesday, the board voted 5-3 to revoke Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright termination.

The board will meet once again, on Jan. 24, to decide her future with the board.

Originally Cartwright had been fired back in November after being given a 90 day notice.

This all began in October when a group of appointed school members began the process of firing Cartwright.

At the time she had only been Superintendent for nine months.

Cartwright was given 90 days to create a plan on what she would be doing moving forward and two weeks later was voted to terminate her from the position.

Although once newly elected school board members, who had been chosen by voters, replaced the members, who were selected to Governor Ron DeSantis, were in office they began the process to revoke Cartwrights termination.

In the meantime staff will still continue with a nationwide search for a replacement.

For the time being Cartwright remains as Superintendent.

She spoke to the press shortly after the decision was made.

“I would just like to say that I am very grateful for the board for the decision in which they made today,” said Cartwright. “I continue to look forward to work alongside every board member as we go forward. During this entire time my attention has been on the daily operations of our school district insuring we’re making our students first as our guiding principle, making those decisions through that lense.”

