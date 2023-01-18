MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Public School board swore in a new member, Wednesday.

In a news release Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Maria Bosque-Blanco to the school board.

“I’m truly humbled,” Bosque-Blanco said.

Bosque-Blanco, who was a guidance counselor at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, will now represent District 7 and will replace former school board vice chair Lubby Navarro.

The board will also then vote on a new vice chair to take the place of Navarro.

She was elected in November but resigned last month.

“It has always been clear to me [that] collaboration between home and school are the most effective,” Bosque-Blanco said. “Thank you gov.”

It is possible former vice chair Steve Gallon III will be nominated again.

Meantime, the Broward County School Board is set to swear in a new board member and discuss the future of the next superintendent for its school board.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.