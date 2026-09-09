FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department unveiled its new headquarters at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Officials said that the new facility is equipped with technology that will help officers investigate crimes more efficiently.

The new three-story building replaces the department’s former headquarters, which was built in 1958.

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