FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s attorney general has sent a two-page letter to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony to demand the sheriff’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The letter came after Tony made some comments during a June 3 budget workshop meeting that were perceived as showing a lack of motivation to help with immigration enforcement across the county.

During the meeting, Tony said “The patch on our sleeve says Broward County. We are not ICE, we are not immigration. I don’t work for the Department of Justice. I don’t work for the president of the United States,” when asked how he viewed his role when it came to enforcing immigration law.

The state’s top cop, James Uthmeier, noted those comments and others made by Tony.

His letter stated in part: “You stated that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) has “other priorities in this community” and that “immigration is not one of them…a state or local law enforcement agency “shall use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law’ when acting within the scope of his or her employment.”

Uthmeier went on to say that he wants Tony to “clarify your remarks to affirm that your policy and intention is to fulfill your obligations.”

While Tony did make those comments, he also reiterated his tough stance on crime in the community, including those committed by immigrants.

“I don’t care what country you’re from if you commit a crime in this county, I’m coming for you. But what I refuse to do is take this notion that we need to be knocking on doors or arresting children or going into daycare centers or restaurants and taking, snatching people off these streets who have been paying taxes and contributing to this society in some positive form regardless if they’re a citizen or not it’s not our responsibility and I won’t participate in it,” Tony said during the meeting.

Since January, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted his state’s commitment to fulfilling Trump’s mass deportation plans. He has said that all Florida sheriff’s offices have signed agreements with ICE.

DeSantis has also floated the idea of suspending government officials who fail to comply with the law regarding immigration enforcement.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Tony replied to Uthmeier’s letter on Monday afternoon.

