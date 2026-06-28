HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Republicans took center stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino for the annual Sunshine State Showdown.

The event brought major political names to the conference, including Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL, District 19), who is leading the race for the Republican nomination for governor of Florida, with Florida Sen. Rick Scott and other state leaders also attending.

The event gave candidates an opportunity to rally supporters, share their message, and take aim ahead of election season as the showdown heats up.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.