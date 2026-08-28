FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport held its fifth annual job fair.

Hundreds of employment opportunities were available at Friday morning’s event, from front-line to senior staff positions.

Organizers said they aimed to fill important spots in the aviation industry.

“The recent issues with [temporary protected status] — you know, losing up to 132 jobs, whether in janitorial or in concession — this is an opportunity for those employers to fill those spots,” said Broward County Commisioner Alexandra P. Davis.

Thousands of people signed up in advance for the job fair which went on until 1 p.m.

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