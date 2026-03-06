FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency responders at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport conducted a critical training exercise to be prepared for disasters.

During Thursday night’s “Operation Night Owl” exercise, teams of first responders and volunteers simulated a multi-aircraft collision involving more than 200 passengers and crew.

More than 35 agencies, including hospitals, federal partners, and aviation-related businesses, took part in the exercise, practicing real-world responses to assist injured passengers and crew members and to coordinate family reunification efforts.

The drill will be carried out in the area of Griffin Road and South Perimeter Road until 12:30 a.m., Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates the exercise for the airport’s operating certification.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.