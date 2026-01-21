FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fishermen on a charter boat in Fort Lauderdale ended up with a major catch.

The customers and crew on “Marlin My Darlin” returned to dock in Fort Lauderdale after the unforgettable fishing charter. The group went out for a day of fun and adventure and returned with a shark tale to tell.

They captured a great white shark while out on their fishing adventure. The boaters recalled their excitement as they reeled it in.

“It was exhausting, it was exhausting. the adrenaline rush itself, my shoulder feels like it’s going to fall off,” said Scott Richardson.

“It was tough man, that’s what it was. We were tired,” said Jason Deweese.

“We got a great white!” said another boater.

Catching the shark was an exhausting experience for all. Capt. Bobby Diaz says the great white encounter happened in 150 feet of water, about a mile and a half off shore.

“Lines are just screaming off the reel. The boat feels like it’s going sideways, it was pretty exciting there.” said Diaz. “I’ve been doing this about 20 years now, and this is actually the second great white I’ve ever caught. It’s not a thing that happens every day, but it happened today.”

Others on the boat shared their excitement of the moment.

“It’s pretty cool, I’m third generation, my dad and my grandfather they’ve never caught one themselves, and they spent 30, 40 years out here doing it too.” said Logan Hawk.

“Well it was amazing, because when he rolled over one time underneath, you can actually see how white his belly was underneath the water. so it felt like, it looked like, we were bringing up a submarine,” said Richardson.

Great whites are a highly protected species, so after the shark was measured and tagged, it was released into the ocean.

“And we let him go, and he swam off real strong,” said Diaz.

Finding a great white off the Florida coast is rare, but not uncommon, as the sharks migrate in search of warmer waters.

