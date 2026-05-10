FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to an overnight apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews arrived to the 400-block of Southwest 20th Avenue.

Officials say upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from one of the units where a man was located and rescued.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews were able to put out the fire shortly after that.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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