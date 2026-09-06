MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was extinguished inside a home in Margate, after it caused major damage inside the home and caused fire rescue crews to respond.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon along Southwest 62nd Terrace.

7News cameras captured fire rescue trucks outside the home, with the interior damaged.

There has been no word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.