FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Piles of scraps were left scorched in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the area near Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street, late Tuesday morning.
A fire truck’s dash camera shows smoke rising as they approached the yard.
Crews quickly extinguished the flames, which was contained to a small pile of rubbish.
No injures or structural damage was reported.
