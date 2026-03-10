FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Piles of scraps were left scorched in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the area near Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street, late Tuesday morning.

A fire truck’s dash camera shows smoke rising as they approached the yard.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames, which was contained to a small pile of rubbish.

No injures or structural damage was reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.