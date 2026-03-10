FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Piles of scraps were left scorched in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the area near Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street, late Tuesday morning.

A fire truck’s dash camera shows smoke rising as they approached the yard.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames, which was contained to a small pile of rubbish.

No injures or structural damage was reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox