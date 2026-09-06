FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews extinguished a blaze inside a boat in Fort Lauderdale.

The blaze happened on a 165-foot yacht at a marina off State Road 84.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, firefighters found smoke inside the boat, and worked their way down into the engine room to put out the flames.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

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