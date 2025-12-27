CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An abandoned building collapsed due to a fire which broke out in Coral Springs Saturday.

The fire began at 11801 Heron Bay Blvd, and fire rescue crews responded to the blaze.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department officials stated that when crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames, but that the fire was mostly subdued after work was done to reduce the spread.

CSPFD officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

