DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned father is demanding answers and action after, he said, his daughter was bullied and then attacked by a classmate at Western High School in Davie.

Valentin Marrero reached out to 7News, saying he was disturbed by cellphone video showing Wednesday’s classroom brawl involving her daughter and another student in science class.

According to the concerned parent, his 16-year-old daughter, a freshman at the school, had been having issues with the other student for days.

The video shows the classmate getting up from her seat, standing over Marrero’s daughter and getting into an argument with her. A teacher is seen attempting to defuse the situation.

Seconds later, the classmate who is standing is seen striking Marrero’s daughter several times, and the hits kept on coming.

“Hey, enough!” the teacher is heard saying.

The teacher is then seen standing between both students.

“Stop!” the teacher is heard saying to the student who is standing.

But the educator was unable to prevent the student who was standing from pulling Marrero’s daughter by the hair, dragging her through the floor along with her desk.

“There she goes, there she goes!” said Marrero as he showed 7News the cellphone video. “She grabs my daughter right by her hair, and she drags her, and then [the teacher says], ‘Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop!’ Look at that.”

It was at that point when, Marrero said, his daughter had no choice but to defend herself.

“I mean, what else can you do?” he said.

The footage shows Marrero’s daughter and the other student exchanging blows.

Video recorded from another vantage point captured other classmates attempting to break up the fight.

In the end, Marrero said, his ex-wife picked up their daughter early from school and took her the hospital, where a doctor checked out her injuries and prescribed medicine.

Marrero said he doesn’t know what happened to the aggressor.

“We don’t know if the girl got arrested. We don’t know what happened to the girl,” he said.

Marrero said his daughter will not be attending school on Thursday because her injuries are too severe. He said he has filed a police report but has heard nothing from Davie Police or Broward County Public School about what kind of discipline, if any, was put forth on the girl who attacked his daughter.

“I want the girl to get arrested. I want them to press charges on the girl, and I want her to get arrested,” said Marrero. “I don’t want [my daughter] to go to school with that girl any longer.”

Marrero said his daughter had been trying to switch all the classes she takes with the other student, going from a handful of courses to just two.

7News has reached out to Davie Police and Broward County Public School about the incident, but as of late Wednesday night, they have not responded.

