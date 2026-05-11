WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened east of Indian Trace Road in Weston.

According to officials, they said one person died on the scene, and others were rushed to Broward General for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was detained with Immigration and Customs Enforcement requested at her arrest.

The crash caused all westbound lanes to be closed.

The roadway has since reopened.

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