HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A plea for help as a young girl recovers from a horrific shooting.

An innocent father and daughter were struck by bullets after a fight broke out between two men in a Hallandale Beach McDonald’s parking lot along the 800 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Monday.

The father and his 11-year-old daughter were both sitting inside of a car at the time.

The 11-year-old girl was hit in the head and remains in the hospital.

Her family has since set up a GoFundMe page asking for help covering her medical expenses.

If you would like to donate to assist the family, click here.

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