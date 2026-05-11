WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense firefight in the Florida Everglades continued for a second day as crews raced to contain a massive brush fire that has area residents on edge and led to road closures and the temporary closure of Everglades Holiday Park.

The blaze, which sparked Sunday afternoon near Mack’s Fish Camp, is affecting a pretty wide swath of western Broward County, stretching from U.S. 27 north through Pembroke Pines, with thick gray smoke blowing right toward Alligator Alley.

Crews from multiple fire agencies geared up for yet another day of battling this blaze. Monday afternoon, officials with the Florida Forest Service said the brush fire has now burned through more than 7,000 acres and sits at 40% contained.

Residents in West Broward woke up to bright flames engulfing the horizon as the fire burned near U.S. 27. The orange glow was eventually replaced by thick plumes of smoke.

The fire was first discovered at the intersection of Krome Avenue and Northwest 186th Street. The wind quickly pushed the flames northwest.

Those who live in a small community nearby, like John, saw the flames scorching the ground right next to their homes.

“It’s a little scary, you know what I mean? A lot of action going on out here. I couldn’t get a hold of my wife for a little bit,” said John.

John said area residents acted fast.

“They told everyone to get out. They took care of the situation,” he said.

Monday morning, firefighters were seen attacking the blaze from the ground and the sky.

The smoky conditions have also stopped drivers on U.S. 27 in their tracks. Some recorded video of the heavy plumes of smoke.

The flames are burning close to the Holly Lake mobile home community, located off U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

As firefighters work to keep the fire line away from them, residents in the 650 homes at Holly Lake have reason to be concerned.

“Today it started with just a little puff of smoke, and the wind started coming north, and it really took off,” said resident Audrey Gonzalez. “Within about two and a half hours, it was about right behind my house. It’s getting a little closer this way today, but I’m praying that it’ll stay there.”

Praying isn’t all she did. Early this morning, before firefighters showed up to her neighborhood, Gonzalez tried to do her part, keeping her backyard wet and prepared.

“It can move pretty fast,” she said.

Crews worked overtime to set up a perimeter and make sure the 650 homes are not in any danger. They set up on the levee near the mobile home community and spent the entire night monitoring the blaze.

Gonzalez said she has faith in the firefighters, and she’s been in this situation before, but it is still uneasy to watch.

“That’s what’s most concerning, is the power lines. If it gets too close to the power lines, unfortunately, they will, you know, blow up or catch on fire,” she said. “It’s not a nice feeling, I tell you. It’s a little concerning and scary, but, you know, we’re used to it.”

Fortunately, late Monday morning, a lot of that smoke and fire has gone to the northwest of Holly Lake. However, residents told 7News they’re not going to breathe a sigh of relief completely until the fire is completely out because things can change quickly with a brush fire.

And, as the fire continues to spread, Everglades Holiday Park, a popular recreational site, has shut down.

All operations have been ceased, meaning they’re no longer offering airboat rides. Representarives said they hope to reopen on Tuesday, but that all depends on the blaze, which remains very much active.

A firefighter with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said they have saturated the area, meaning they’ve dumped tons of water on the brush.

At this point, the firefighter said, crews have to sit and wait and watch to see whether the water that they deployed is helping extinguish that fire.

While the winds seem to be blowing from the southeast, meteorologists said the winds are expected to shift, meaning the air quality is expected to deteriorate further on Tuesday.. If the wind begins to blow toward Everglades Holiday Park, they will do a full evacuation.

Mereoroloigists forecast rain coming to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday as a front moves across South Florida, potentially bringing relief in the firefight.

Officials urge those with outdoor plans in the areas of Pembroke Prime and West Broward to keep in mind that the air quality has taken a hit. They advise drivers using their air conditioner to make sure they have it on the recirculate setting. That’s also something to keep in mind for area residents who remain indoors.

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