HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man suffered a head injury and two children were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in Hollywood, officials said.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 2800 block of Pierce Street, just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the fire likely started in the kitchen area on the first floor of a unit.

Officials said the elderly man was home with his daughter and her two children at the time.

“The officers arrived on scene first. They were trying to get a ladder, they were talking to the family on the balcony as they were waiting for our engine rescue,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesperson Chait Kauffman.

Surveillance video captured the moment firefighters pulled a fire hose into the unit.

“Our Engine 31, with the police officers, were helping them come down the ladder one by one,” said Kauffman.

Officials said the man in his 70s hurt his head after jumping from a second-floor window. He was treated at the scene.

Neighbor Victor Portillo said firefighters rushed to the elderly man’s aid.

“We saw them take the gentleman, and we saw them pull out stretchers,” he said. “But there’s a young lady who lives there with some kids, and she seemed fine, she walked out carrying one of the kids. The other kid was sitting up on the stretcher.”

Crews quickly knocked down the flames and remained at the complex to check for hotspots.

The two children were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation. They were conscious and breathing duting transport and are expected to be OK.

Officials said three responding police officers were also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

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