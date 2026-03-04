MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews cleaned up a big mess on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar after a dump truck overturned, spilling fuel and concrete onto the highway.

The crash happened along the southbound lanes near Red Road, just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The dump truck could be seen on its side leaking fuel.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three cars were hit by concrete the truck was hauling, but no injuries were reported.

Troopers shut down several southbound lanes while crews cleaned up the fuel and removed debris from the highway. They have since reopened to traffic.

