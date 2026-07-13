COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into the front yard of a home in Cooper City, sending the driver to the hospital, authorities said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash outside of the residence located along the 10100 block of Southwest 53rd Court, just after 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

Indentations can be seen in the sod where the vehicle slid across the sidewalk and ended up right up against the front wall of the home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene about 20 minutes earlier.

While the motorist barreled into the yard of the property, the home was not struck and no one inside was injured, investigators said.

Paramedics transported the driver to a neatby hospital with minor injuries.

First responders cordoned off the area, and as they clean up, they awaited a tow truck to remove the car.

There is no information on whether the driver or any passengers were injured at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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