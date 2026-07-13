MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible explosive emergency closed off the streets in Miami Beach and sent several people to the hospital.

There was panic and fear among those nearby as fire beneath the streets of Miami Beach quickly turned into something much larger.

“I hear a boom,” said a bystander.

“I just heard this loud explosion,” said John McCluster. “I guess there was some kind of explosion underground.”

According to the Miami Beach Fire Department, a manhole fire ignited a Florida Power & Light Company electrical vault inside an adjacent building near 230 Lincoln Road.

“There were a lot of flames coming out. A shocking moment,” said Danny Dunkin.

“The windows started breaking. Thank God nobody got hurt, but something else popped right there,” said a bystander.

The building was evacuated as firefighters rushed in to contain the flames while FPL shut off power to the surrounding area to safely respond.

Three people were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with minor injuries.

“I knew crazy stuff happened in Miami, but I didn’t know it’ll be something like this,” said a bystander.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire.

According to officials, the people who were taken to the hospital are expected to be okay.

As of Sunday night, Miami Beach Police were still surrounding the building where many people were evacuated.

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