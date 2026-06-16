HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver mistook his gas pedal for the brake and crashed into a business in Hallandale Beach, police said.

Hallandale Beach Police units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2500 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the driver hit the gas pedal and traveled forward, crashing into the building’s exterior.

The driver was not hurt, and no occupants inside the business were injured by the crash.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing debris around the vehicle.

Following the crash, personnel from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and deemed the affected unit of the structure unsafe for occupancy. The remainder of the building was inspected and deemed safe.

Police said their preliminary investigation rules this crash as an accident.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution when driving in parking lots and near storefronts or other locations where people may be present.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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