HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A train collided with a car in Hollywood, officials said.

The Tri-Rail train was stopped in its tracks where the crash happened at Pembroke Road and Southwest 30th Avenue, Friday morning.

When police arrived, the vehicle had fled and was no longer in the area.

Officers later found the car and the driver, who declined evaluation by fire rescue.

The incident remains under investigation.

