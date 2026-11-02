DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver escaped from a sinking vehicle in Davie after falling into a canal on Sunday.

The driver reportedly lost control of their SUV and struck water.

The driver managed to escape from the vehicle before police arrived.

They were not hurt.

The car was nearly completely submerged.

Police divers checked to make sure no one else was in the water before helping hook up a wrecker to pull the car from the water.

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