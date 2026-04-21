POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have a person of interest in the 2020 murder of a transgender woman in Pompano Beach.

At a news conference held Tuesday morning, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit said they are seeking information from the public to make an arrest and ensure justice for Bree Black and her loved ones.

Investigators said the person of interest was involved in a physical fight with the victim two or three days before she was shot and killed outside of her home during a block party on July 3, 2020.

“This person of interest was known to Bree,” said BSO Homicide Unit Detective Andrew Gianino. “We believe that this physical altercation was the motive for the shooting.”

Authorities said, the person of interest in currently in a Florida prison for an unrelated violent crime and is known to have been involved in other violent incidents.

“He’s never been charged for Bree’s murder, and he should be held accountable,” said Gianino.

On the night of the shooting, BSO deputies responded to the area of Northwest 12th Street and Third Avenue, just after 10:15 p.m. Deputies arrived to find Black on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced her dead less than 15 minutes later. She was 27 years old.

The victim’s niece, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she is glad that detectives appear to be on step closer to solving this murder.

“We’re happy that you guys are trying to help and trying to solve the case. We really appreciate it,” she said.

Due to the active investigation, investigators are not releasing the identity of the person of interest at this time.

Detectives said they are looking to speak with anyone who may be familiar with the firearm used in Bree’s murder, may have witnessed the fight that took place before the incident, or was at a party with Black on the same night she was shot.

In an effort to draw renewed attention to the investigation, detectives put up a banner near the scene of the homicide.

“It’s a senseless, brutal act of a young person being taken in the prime of their life, and I think the family deserves [justice], honestly,” said Gianino.

“Can you please come forward?” said Black’s niece.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Gianino at 954-321-4376 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the U.S. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000, due to an additional reward of up to $5,000 being offered by the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Program.

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