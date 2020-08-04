Information sought in fatal shooting of transgender woman in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s LGBTQ community is pleading for information to find the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a transgender woman in Pompano Beach.

Police said 27-year-old Bree Black was shot to death during a block party on July 3.

Investigators said they have not received a single tip regarding her case.

LGBTQ advocate Shenika “Nik” Harris said she’s hoping someone can offer crucial information.

“Most of these cases tend to either go unreported, or no one is arrested and held responsible,” she said. “We don’t know why people are not coming forward, but they need to.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

