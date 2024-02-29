LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man who, they said, desecrated and damaged a church in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the All Nations New Testament Church of God on Wednesday after, they said, a man stormed the property.

“I heard a noise on the outside, but when I came out, I saw this man with an iron in his hand demolishing the property,” said Hanies Brown, an associate pastor at the church.

Brown said she was inside the church with another member when they heard a loud noise coming from the outside.

“When we spoke to him, he said this place belongs to him, so immediately I went back inside and asked the secretary to please call the police,” said Brown.

Surveillance video from the church shows the suspect calmly destroying church property, breaking windows, lights and shed doors.

“We were scared because he started demolishing the church itself. At first, when I saw him, he was on the outside, but then he began to attack the building that we were in,” said Brown.

At one point in the surveillance video, the suspect attempts to open the door. When he wasn’t successful, he stormed the back sheds and threw the food the church distributes, like potatoes, on the ground.

Brown showed 7News the aftermath of the destruction.

“He pried this door open. This door was open. He knocked the lock,” said Brown. “We were so scared for our lives.”

As the man wreaked havoc on the outside of the church, the women were inside terrified as they waited for deputies to arrive.

“This [window], this one, and then he turned to this section when, maybe, he saw he couldn’t get to those, he turned to these [windows] down here,” said Brown as she showed the broken windows.

BSO deputies found the man on the property and arrested him.

Pastor Evan Grant described the aftermath of the incident after the man was taken away.

“This window here. About 10 windows, he hit out, pried the door. He climbed over the fence and broke it. When I came and saw it, my heart bleeds,” said Grant. “These were impact windows, and he hit them out. I have to search my heart to see if I can find forgiveness for a wicked act like this.”

Now church officials wonder how they’ll recover from this damage.

“If anybody out there can help us — donate windows, doors, lights, fixture — I need help,” said Grant. “This is really the act of the enemy.”

The church has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the repairs. If you would like to help them out, click here.

