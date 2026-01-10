CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of demonstrators gathered in Coral Springs in an act of solidarity against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency following a deadly shooting that killed an American woman during an immigration operation in Minneapolis.

Several demonstrators lined up along Sample Road, holding signs that read “No ICE in our streets” and “Melt ICE,” to decry the immigration operation that led to an officer fatally shooting 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good while she was inside of her car.

Joyful Resistance organized the protest in Coral Springs, Friday afternoon.

The group told 7News they have major concerns about ICE, claiming agents are “too violent” and are abusing their power.

Immediately after Good was shot and killed, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the officer’s actions “justified.” Noem stated the officer followed his training and acted in self-defense, believing Good had attempted to ram into him moments before he discharged his weapon several times.

Demonstrators vehemently disagreed with Noem’s assessment of the incident.

“We’re here in response to the horrific murder, in cold blood, of Renee Good this week. She is one of 35 people who have died at the hands of ICE since 2025 and we’re here just because a lot of people are heartbroken, they can’t believe what they’ve seen on TV and they’re here to express their rage, to find community and to find out ways that they can take the next action to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” said a demonstrator.

Demonstrators later formed a circle to hold a vigil for Good, Friday evening.

Several more protests are expected to take place across South Florida through the weekend.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.