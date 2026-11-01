DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a neighborhood in Davie on Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area as authorities blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

According to Davie Police Department officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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