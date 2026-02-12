DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community center held a special screening for hundreds of students to celebrate Black History Month.

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie played host to 300 Broward County students for a screening of “Shared Legacies,” a documentary that highlights the historic Black and Jewish civil rights alliance.

“Black History Month isn’t just for African-Americans; anybody can celebrate Black History Month. Hispanic people, Black people, white people, anybody. Black History Month is a month where we all get together, we unite and we celebrate our culture,” said student Bobby Fields.

Following the film, students participated in special activities that allowed them to discuss historic events that highlight why Black History Month is important.

