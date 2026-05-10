WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Traci Seery and her daughter, Adrianne Fazio, share a bond that goes beyond a normal mother-daughter relationship.

In 2024, Fazio gifted her mother part of her liver to save her life.

“When I was first diagnosed, it began more as a bleeding issue for me, they were trying to check down what was happening. We didn’t necessarily think it was a liver right away,” said Seery.

Five years earlier, Seery had been dealing with an issue that involved continuous bleeding.

After taking tests with multiple doctors, she learned she had cirrhosis caused by steatotic liver disease, which is an excess of fat in the liver.

Seery was told that without a transplant, she’d have 15 years to live.

“With liver disease, you get very sick waiting for a transplant, so likely that 15 years would be me living a very different life,” said Seery.

In 2022, Seery’s condition worsened, and she began seeking a transplant.

She and her husband went to the Cleveland Clinic in Weston to find out if they were a match.

His liver was deemed incompatible, but her daughter, who moved to Florida to take care of her mother, was found to be a match.

“I had the same concerns as my mom, like hopefully there was gonna be no long-term issues, but they were pretty confident that i was healthy enough to donate, I was young enough, and everything was in order to be able to give her what she needed,” said Fazio.

In 2024, they checked into the Weston Hospital for surgery.

Surgeons started by removing 65-percent of Fazio’s liver, after which they transplanted it into Seery’s body, along with a prosthetic portal vein.

The procedures were not easy.

“The donation between mother and father to son or daughter, in our case, is difficult. This is a typical combination of pediatric problems,” said Seery.

Fortunately, the transplant was successful, and Seery is now in great shape.

She said she’s thankful to the doctors for their work and her daughter for her selfless act.

“It feels like such a gift to get to live it, do it, breathe it, all the things, so it’s been amazing, it’s the best gift I’ve ever been given for sure,” said Seery.

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