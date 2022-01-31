FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of former Broward County Mayor and Commissioner Dale Holness apologized for her actions after her sentencing hearing in a fraud case.

Standing outside the Broward County Courthouse, Monday afternoon, Damara Holness said she was sorry.

“I want to say I apologize to those I affected. I want to apologize to the community,” she said.

Holness, 28, admitted to fraudulently applying for and receiving $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds back in 2020.

Holness was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison.

She pleaded guilty to lying about needing the money from the Paycheck Protection Plan to pay 18 employees. Prosecutors said those employees did not exist.

Holness’ father attended his daughter’s sentencing.

“She’s apologized to the community. She’s made a mistake. We’re humans; we make mistakes,” he said. “She accepts responsibility. Certainly she will pay a price, and we’re just going to be here to help her rebuild her life.”

In addition to her prison sentence, Holness has to repay the $300,000.

She has 90 days to surrender to federal authorities.

