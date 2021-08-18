PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of the former mayor of Broward County has been arrested for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of dollars from a federal COVID-19 relief program.

Damara Holness stands accused of lying to acquire more than $300,000 in PPP loan money from the federal government. Her father, Dale Holness, presided over the county during the first year of the pandemic.

According to officials, Holness, who calls herself a political consultant, falsely stated she had 18 employees and had an average monthly payroll of $120,000 on her loan application.

Federal investigators said from July to September 2020, “Defendant Holness began issuing checks to persons in order to make it appear as if Holness Consulting had full-time employees and was complying with the conditions of the PPP loan. At the direction of the defendant Holness, the persons receiving the checks endorsed the checks and returned the checks to defendant Holness.”

Officials then allege Holness would give the person around $200 and would cash the checks herself.

The former mayor, who is running for a seat in Congress, said he is estranged from his daughter. He also released a statement that reads, in part:

“Damara has had no access to my real estate business, office, or had my permission to use my address or to conduct business on behalf of the Holness family name nor myself. She has had no access to my office since 2018.

“She has made it clear to me on multiple occasions that she is an adult and as such, has conducted her own affairs. If she has done wrong, I hope she learns from this and uses this as a lesson to better conduct her life in the future.”

7News visited Holness’ campaign headquarters in Plantation to seek comment, but the representatives at his office declined to be interviewed.

7News also knocked on Damara Holness’ address that was listed on her forms, but there was no comment from that location, as well.

