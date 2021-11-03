FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of a Broward County congressional candidate has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Damara Holness, daughter of Broward politician Dale Holness, pleaded guilty to lying on a COVID-19 relief loan application and stealing $300,000 from the federal government’s payment protection program.

She was charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud back in August.

She will be sentenced in January.

