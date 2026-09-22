MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is speaking out about what he described as inhumane conditions inside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Miramar, one day after a whistleblower report about ICE facilites in Florida led to calls by Democratic lawmakers for an investigation.

The whistleblower report that dropped Monday alleges unsafe conditions at ICE holding facilities in Orlando and Miramar. It was originally shared with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The report includes nearly a dozen photos illustrating allegations of unsanitary and dangerous living spaces.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday morning outside ICE’s Miramar facility, Armando Martinez called these allegations accurate.

“They treated you like animals. You didn’t have no say-so,” he said.

Martinez, who moved to Miami from Cuba when he was 2 years old, said he spent several days in the Miramar facility back in December.

“They put us in a cell that’s supposed to be for eight people, and they had over like 29 people stuck in there,” he said. “We couldn’t even sit down; most of us had to spend time standing up.”

It’s because of experiences like Martinez’s that House Oversight members sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE demanding accountability and an investigation into the claims.

The letter alleges that the Miramar facility is severely overcrowded, with detainees subjected to unsanitary spaces, inadequate food and medical care, and prolonged shackling, It also alleges security and staffing problems, including detainees escaping, inadequate supervision and inadequate training.

“I don’t see why somebody needs to be treated like an animal just because of that,” he said. “We’re humans; even though we’re immigrants, we’re still humans.”

Immigration advocates said they plan to gather outside of the ICE facility in Miramar on Wednesday to rally together and call for action.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials with DHS and ICE have not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

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